Abdulmumini Jibrin loses Rep seat in Kano rerun, cries foul

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, has lost his seat in the Parliament. Jibrin who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress lost to the Peoples Democratic Party’s Alhaji Aliyu Datti Yako in Saturday’s rerun of Kiru/ Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State.

According to the results, as put forward by INEC, Jibrin polled 13,507 votes against the 48,601 votes polled by Aliyu Yako. In reaction to his loss, Jibrin said constituents came out en mass to exercise their civic responsibility but were denied their franchise to vote the candidate and party of their choice through the application of maximum force in all the wards of the constituency except his home town of Kofa, Bebeji that proved impenetrable.

“We know we won the election fairy and squarely but our mandate was stolen,” Jibrin claimed. Mr Jibrin also said that in many units, elections never took place, adding that the ballot boxes were diverted but scores were miraculously entered.

According to his statement titled: “KIRU/BEBEJI KANO RE-RUN ELECTIONS SO LONG, FAREWELL” Jibrin said the violence, thuggery, and rigging that took place have been carefully documented, at least for posterity.