Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka beats Daniil Medvedev & Dominic Thiem advances

Stan Wawrinka produced some of his best tennis to battle past fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. The Swiss 2014 champion, whose recent years have been hampered by injuries, won a see-saw encounter with the Russian 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

Wawrinka, the 15th seed, next plays German seventh seed Alexander Zverev after he beat Russia’s Andrey Rublev. Fifth seed Dominic Thiem also advanced with a clinical win over Gael Monfils. The Austrian did not face a single break point in a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win over the French 10th seed that took him to the last eight for the first time at Melbourne Park.

He will now face world number one Rafael Nadal, who defeated Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.