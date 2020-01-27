Bail Application: Adoke, two others to know fate on Thursday

An Abuja High Court has fixed Thursday, January 30 for ruling on the bail application of the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, and two others.

The accused had earlier on Thursday pleaded not guilty to 42 counts of fraud and money laundering. The charges were filed against the former minister for the role he allegedly played in the controversial Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, otherwise known as Malabu oil scam.

Also listed as defendants are Malabu oil and gas limited, Nigeria Agip exploration limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Abubakar Kutigi who, after listening to the arguments, adjourned the hearing till today and ordered the defendants to be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).