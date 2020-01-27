BREAKING: Maryam Sanda sentenced to death by hanging

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the sentence on Monday in Abuja while delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Missus Sanda.

He sentenced Sanda after she was convicted for stabbing late Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello. Her trial centred on a judicial drama that lasted almost three years due to delays, multiple adjournments, and failure of witnesses to appear in court among others.

In November 2017, the police charged Sanda for culpable homicide and sought a death penalty against the accused on two counts. They informed the court that the killing was premeditated. According to the charge sheet, Sanda was said to have stabbed her husband with broken bottles at about 3:50am.