NAF destroys terrorists’ staging area in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force has destroyed terrorists’ staging area at Gashigar in Borno, neutralising several of the insurgents. NAF said it also took out terrorists’ hideouts at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad and at Bula Bello near Sambisa Forest all in Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja. Daramola said this was achieved in airstrikes conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday and Saturday on the heels of credible intelligence reports.

He explained that the attack on Gashigar was executed on Jan. 25 after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions indicated that the location, with its defensive parapets and underground tunnels, was being used by insurgents as a staging area, where some of their leaders and fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.