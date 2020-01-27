Police arrest three suspects for child theft in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three persons accused of stealing a four-year-old boy in the Warewa area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the arrest of the suspects followed a complaint by the mother of the child, Nimota Adeniran, at the Warewa Police Station. “She was alerted by one of her neighbours that her son was sighted with three strange men at Arepo Bus Stop, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway where they were waiting to board a vehicle.

“Upon the information, she started looking for her son only to discover that he was no longer where she left him,” the command’s spokesman said.