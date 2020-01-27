Tambuwal replaces Dickson as chair of PDP Governors’ Forum

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is now the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum. According to a statement issued by Mohammad Bello, special adviser to governor Tambuwal, he replaces outgoing Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, who was absent at the meeting and whose tenure will elapse on February 3, 2020.

The choice of Governor Tambuwal was unanimous as all the governors in attendance at the party’s 88th National Executive Council held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata plaza, Abuja, resolved and appointed him as their chairman.

Accepting the responsibility, Tambuwal pledged to run an inclusive administration and to move the party forward. However, his predecessor, Dickson, was conspicuously absent at the NEC meeting.