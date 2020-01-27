‘This is for Burna Boy,’ Angelique Kidjo dedicates Grammy award

Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo on Sunday night dedicated her Grammy award to the Nigerian music star Burna Boy who was up against her to win the music prize. Burna Boy had been nominated in the same category for his acclaimed album ‘African Giant’ but Kidjo won, for the fourth time, leaving Burna Boy still waiting to win his first.

Kidjo while dedicating the award showered praises on Burna saying, “Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generation of artists coming from Africa are going to take you by storm. “And the time has come. This is for Burna Boy. “Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way African music has been the bedrock of every music.”

Kidjo who sings in more than five languages and whose career has spanned almost four decades was gracious in receiving the award and dedicated it to Burna Boy. “This is for Burna Boy,” she said, lifting up her award to cheers, and declaring the “African giant” as part of the new generation of African musicians that are changing the global perception of Africa and its music.