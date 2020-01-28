Man Utd: Alexis Sanchez will ‘prove you all wrong’ – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Alexis Sanchez will return from a loan spell in Italy and make a success of his Manchester United career, says the club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Chile forward Sanchez, 31, is set to return to United in the summer after a season with Inter Milan. He left Old Trafford having scored five times in 45 games following a move from Arsenal in January 2018. “Alexis will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong,” said Solskjaer.

Sanchez, United’s highest earner on about £400,000 a week, has said he doesn’t “regret going there” despite struggling to make an impact. Injuries have hampered his appearances at Inter, meaning he has played just seven times for the Serie A side this season and scored one goal.

Meanwhile, with United’s attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this month stalling over the fee, Solskjaer has said doing deals in January is difficult.