National Assembly resumes plenary after recess

The National Assembly complex in Abuja witnessed the presence of members of the Senate and House of Representatives following their resumption from recess. The lawmakers arrived in scanty numbers on Tuesday at their respective legislative chambers after the break which lasted almost six weeks.

At the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, led the principal officers into the legislative house and took the official prayers. The day’s proceedings began thereafter while the Senate moved into an Executive Session at about 10:34am.

Some lawmakers were also present at the House of Representatives chamber where the same process took place. The lawmakers had adjourned until today during the plenary of December 20, 2019.