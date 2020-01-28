Reps mourn Muhammadu Fagengawo, adjourn plenary

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mourned its late member from Garki/Babura Federal constituency in Jigawa State, Dr Muhammadu Fagengawo. Fagengawo died on the eve of the New Year in Dubai at a hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the death of Fagengawo and other former members during plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja. While Fagengawo’s death was announced, the lawmakers present held a minute’s silence in his honour.

This was done in line with the tradition of the House while Speaker Gbajabiamila called for the adjournment of plenary. Thereafter, the Deputy House Leader, Peter Akpatason, moved a motion for adjournment till Wednesday and it was seconded by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

Speaker Gbajabiamila had led the principal officers of the House and taken the prayers and the national pledge before the business of the day commenced.