FG approves N33,000 monthly allowance for Corps members

The Federal Government has approved the payment of N33,000 as monthly allowance for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this during a session with some corps members at the service’s Bauchi State Secretariat.

Brigadier General Ibrahim, who was on a working visit to the state, cleared the air on the amount approved as monthly allowance for corps members. He explained that the approval was made in line with the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim noted that contrary to the various amounts being circulated on social media, the sum of N33,000 had been approved as the new rate. He stressed that provision had been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 Budget, adding that payment would commence as soon as funds were released by the appropriate authorities.