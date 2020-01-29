Omo-Agege not an ex-convict, court rules

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Othman Musa has dismissed a suit filed against Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. The suit was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria on the ground that Senator Omo-Agege wasn’t qualified to contest because he was an ex-convict.

Justice Othman Musa while delivering judgement on Wednesday ruled that Mr Omo-Agege has never been convicted by any court of law in the United States of America. He said the case was merely a non-criminal trial by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry which does not amount to a conviction.

Justice Musa added that the case against Senator Omo-Agege in the state of California was a disciplinary matter which he challenged in the US Supreme Court and won so he is not under obligation to disclose such information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before contesting an election.

The judge held that as such, the Deputy Senate President has not committed any perjury as canvassed by the claimant. He then awarded the cost of N1million against the claimant for filing a frivolous suit aimed at denting the image of the Deputy Senate President.