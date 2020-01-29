Reps ask FG to declare public health emergency over Coronavirus

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to declare a public health emergency in the country, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. The lawmakers made the call on Wednesday during plenary at the House chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

They noted that although the virus has not been reported in Nigeria, the government must take preventive measures to ensure that the virus does not make its way into the country. The issue was raised as a matter of urgent public importance by the Deputy Majority Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and was supported by her colleagues.

A member of the House, Chile Okafor, drew the attention of the lawmakers to about 300,000 Chinese nationals who left Nigeria to their country to celebrate the Lunar New Year. According the lawmaker, the foreigners are expected back in the country after the event.

The House, therefore, called for thorough monitoring of all the entry points into the country.