Lagos Govt, Chinese Embassy agree to quarantine returning Chinese Citizens

The Lagos State Government has reached an agreement with the Chinese Embassy to ensure that Chinese citizens remain in their country for now to avert the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Professor Akin Abayomi the state Commissioner for Health, said the government and the Chinese Embassy agreed also that those citizens who choose to return from China will be quarantined for about ten to fourteen days.

The commission also stated that the State Government is working with the World Health Organization in combating the disease. He also announced that some phone lines had been made available in case of any emergency.

Prof Abayomi further advised that anyone with symptoms of the disease should visit any of the general hospitals.