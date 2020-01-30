Only Buhari can destroy Boko Haram – Presidency

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari is the best man to destroy the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast and bring an end to their carnage in Nigeria.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu made this known in a communique on Wednesday, January 29. “President Buhari is going to finish off these terrorists. He alone can do it,” Garba Shehu assured.

Speaking in reaction to a call by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe asking President Buhari to resign for ‘failing to secure the nation’, Mr Garba Shehu said if a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including the lawmaker.

He accused Abaribe of unlocking the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects. Mr Shehu further claimed that Abaribe’s party ‘raped’ the nation and left it collapsing in 2015, adding that President Buhari has been fixing things up since he came into office.