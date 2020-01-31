Coronavirus: Worldwide cases surpass Sars outbreak in 2003

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed that of the Sars epidemic, which spread to more than two dozen countries in 2003. There were around 8,100 cases of Sars – severe acute respiratory syndrome – reported during that outbreak.

But at least 9,962 people have been infected with the new coronavirus, which emerged in China on 31 December. The number of deaths stands at 213 – all in China. That is far lower than the 774 people killed by Sars.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the outbreak. It said there had been 98 cases outside China, but no deaths.