Obaseki probes controversial Benin Specialist hospital contracts

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the probe of contracts for the construction of the Benin Specialist Hospital and supply of hospital equipment. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the state government has constituted a Commission of Inquiry to conduct a detailed investigation into the process leading to the conceptualisation, design, construction and equipping of the hospital. The commission, Ogie noted, was also asked to determine if there was a breach of the Edo State Procurement Law and other extant laws and procedures.

He revealed that the commission would be chaired by Justice J.U. Oyomire (rtd), with Mr Anthony Izevbekhale to serve as its secretary. The members are Professor Emmanuel Obaseiki-Ebor, Mrs Elizabeth Uwaifo, and Mr Enemaku Igemoh. “The appointment takes immediate effect,” the SSG stated.