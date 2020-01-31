Okada Ban: Gokada, Max Riders, others protest in Lagos

Some commercial motorcycle operators on Friday took to the street to express their grievances over the recent decision of the state government to restrict their movement in some Local Government Areas, bridges, and highways in the state.

The operators which include majorly that of Gokada and Max.ng staged a peaceful protest from Oregun road to the state capital in Ikeja. Bearing various placards, the protesters appealed to the state government to regulate their services and not restrict them from operating. They lamented that the business is their only means of survival.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced earlier this week that the government would enforce the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas, as well as major highways and bridges from February 1.

He explained that the decision was taken after a robust assessment of the debate on the rate of accidents in Lagos, saying security and safety of the lives of the residents were paramount.