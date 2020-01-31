Reinhard Bonnke’s successor, Daniel Kolenda expected in Nigeria for gospel crusade Feb. 13

All is set in Warri, the Delta State capital as the successor to Late Evang. Reinhard Bonnke of Christ For All Nations, Evang. Daniel Kolenda, as he comes to the city for a four-day gospel crusade. No fewer than one million persons are expected to attend the crusade being organized by CFAN in collaboration with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Warri and Effurun in Delta State.

The crusade is expected to hold between February 13 to 16, 2020 at the popular Urhobo College, Effurun, near the commercial city of Warri. The Delta State PFN chairman, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, who is also the chairman of the planning committee, while announcing this to journalists, stated that the crusade tagged ‘Great Gospel Crusade’ would be attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and among others.

The crusade, according to Bishop Enakirerhi, would afford Christian leaders in the country to join hands with Bonnke’s successor, Evang. Kolenda to pray for Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and other challenges facing Nigerians. Bishop Enakirerhi said: “We are witnesses of the great testimonies of Bonnke’s ministry in Africa. Millions of souls were won to Christ.

The dead were raised to life, thousands received healings and deliverance from diverse afflictions. Here in Warri, we shall not forget in a hurry how Reinhard Bonnke came to hold a crusade in the 90s in the midst of the bitter Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri crisis and after his prayers, peace returned to Warri.

“It pleased God that before He called Reinhard Bonnke home, he put it in his heart that his ministry should hold a crusade in Warri. So, in his last days, the great Evangelist Daniel Kolenda and his crusade team to come to Warri. Delta State is therefore privileged to be the first host of the great gospel crusade after the demise of Reinhard Bonnke.