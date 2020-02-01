NAF commissions another combat aircraft, inducts additional vehicles for Base Defence

In its continued efforts to boost its airlift and combat support capability for Armed Forces’ operations across the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on the 29th of January 2020, ‘accepted’ back into service another C-130H aircraft, NAF 913, after a successful Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) within the country at the 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot (631 ACMD), Ikeja, Lagos.

According to its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, this brings to 2 the number of C-130H aircraft successfully reactivated in-country within the space of one year after NAF 917 was commissioned on 24 June 2019 upon completion of in-country PDM.

Air Commodore Daramola in a statement noted that NAF 917 has since been involved in so many missions both within and outside the country, including the delivery of relief materials to flood victims in Mozambique and Zimbabwe as well as the movement of logistics for ongoing operations nationwide.

Also inducted today were 3 additional Toyota Land Cruiser “Buffalo” vehicles for Base Defence as part of continuing determination to ensure the protection of the NAF critical assets and infrastructure which would enable it to project Air Power effectively. The additional Base Defence vehicles would also provide increased mobility to NAF patrol and rapid response teams in the conduct of their essential duties.