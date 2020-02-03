Ban: Okada, tricycle riders, police clash in Ijora

Suspected riders of motorcycles and tricycles, on Monday, protested their ban by the Lagos State Government. During the protest in Ijora area of the state on Monday, the riders reportedly clashed with police officers. It was learnt that the clash occurred when the police officers attempted to stop the protest embarked upon by the riders.

During the protest, which started around 08.21 am, the protesters blocked the road, burning tyres. Before the Monday protest, thousands of motorcycle riders working for Gokada and Max had on Friday protested at the Lagos State House of Assembly. The riders, who carried placards with different inscriptions, demanded the suspension of the planned ban on motorcycle and tricycle riders in 15 local council areas of the state.

The riders lamented that the ban would not only take their means of livelihood but also render them jobless. Meanwhile, commuters have lamented that they were stranded at Bus Stops, had to trek long distances and pay higher transportation fares to their destinations since the ban commenced.

The Lagos State Government had on January 26 announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from February 1. The law banned the operation of motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, and Tricycles in some Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.