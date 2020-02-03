[BREAKING] Insecurity: Buhari, Senate President, Speaker in closed-door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly. The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, walked into the venue of the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 3.04pm.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting is not disclosed officially. However, it was gathered from credible National Assembly sources that Lawan and Gbajabiamila came to formally hand over last week’s resolutions of both chambers on the state of insecurity in the country to Buhari.

Recall that last week, the House had urged the President to sack the Service Chiefs. On its part, the Senate sought the declaration of emergency on insecurity. “The Senate President and the Speaker are here to present the resolutions to the President.