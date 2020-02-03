Coronavirus: China accuses US of causing panic and ‘spreading fear’

The Chinese government has accused the US of causing “panic” in its response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. It follows the US decision to declare a public health emergency and deny entry to foreign nationals who had visited China in the past two weeks.

There are more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the virus in China. Some 361 people have died in the mainland alone. Outside China, there are more than 150 confirmed cases of the virus – and one death, in the Philippines.

The virus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms seem to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. On Monday, a study by a Chinese virologist said a pneumonia outbreak associated with the coronavirus had likely started in bats.