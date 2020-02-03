PENGASSAN backs sack of Service Chief

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Monday said it is in support of the House of Representatives’ demand for the immediate resignation of the nation’s service chiefs.

The oil union, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, said the service chiefs have failed in their duty to “tackle the rising wave of criminality and alarming increase of insecurity” in the country. The union said it was reiterating its call for a state of emergency to be declared on the country’s security situation.

“We cannot continue to guarantee the current industrial peace in our sector should there be no improvement on the part of the federal government in arresting this trend as recorded in 2019,” the statement said.