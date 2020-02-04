Air Force takes over MMIA after union clash with airport security

Men of the Nigerian Air Force have taken over the access gate of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos following a clash between aviation union officials and the security outfit of the concessionaire.

Union officials had taken over the access gate on Monday, claiming that the concessionaire’s contract had expired a year ago. The unions believe that more revenue should accrue to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) than the N68 million the company delivers.

On the other hand, the concessionaire, I-cube admits that the contract had expired in February 2018, but it had been delivering the sum to FAAN since then and awaiting another fresh bid opening from the authority.