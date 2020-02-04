BREAKING: Buhari presents Nigeria’s 2020 Visa Policy

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially presented to the public the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020. He presented the document at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday. The document is a revised version.

President Buhari said the review of the visa policy is intended to attract innovation, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local ones. The 2020 visa policy is to enhance business opportunities and achieve African integration through the visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union countries.

There are 79 visa classifications in the revised policy, one of which is the Visa on arrival. The revised policy is a sequel to Buhari’s pronouncements in November 2019 that a new policy of visas on arrival would be granted to all African travellers starting from January 2020.

The new policy favours Africans with a valid passport who wish to come into the country for a short visit, for businesses and for tourism, as the Visa grants them legal stay for up to 90 days.