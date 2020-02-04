Malami asks Civil Groups to monitor FG’s usage of recovered Abacha loot

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has called on Civil Society Organisations and Nigerians generally to be involved in monitoring how recovered Abacha’s loot will be used by the Federal Government.

The Minister said it is important for them to be involved in the monitoring of the usage of the recovered fund in the implementation of the key infrastructure projects that will greatly enhance road transportation in Nigeria. Malami made this known after the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Government of Jersey and the United States of America signed a tripartite agreement on the recovery of over $300m looted funds.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Malami signed the agreement on behalf of Nigerian government while the Solicitor General and Attorney General designate of Jersey, Mark Temple QC signed the Agreement on behalf of Jersey. The Deputy Assistant Attorney Brian Benczkowski announced the agreement on behalf of the United States.