Nigeria Customs intercept $8m, arrest airport staff in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted about $8,065,615 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. This was disclosed by the Customs Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali, at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

He added that the cash which was stashed in a car was intercepted while it was about to be loaded into an aircraft. Mr Ali said a suspect, the driver of the vehicle and a staff of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), has been arrested in connection with the alleged money laundering.

He, however, did not provide details of the aircraft but added that the money was stashed inside a vehicle belonging to the (NAHCO). He further said investigations are on to reveal those behind the Laundering.