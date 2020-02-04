[UPDATE] Coronavirus: We have not stopped issuing visas to Nigerians – China Embassy

The Embassy of China has said that it has not suspended visa issuance to Nigerians. The Press Officer, Embassy of China, Sun Saixiong, explained on Tuesday that the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, only advised those who wished to travel to China “not to be in a rush if the trip was not urgent.”

The diplomat said the government had reached out to about 60 Nigerians living in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Giving an update on the epidemic in Abuja on Monday, Pingjian had disclosed that China had found a cure for the epidemic, adding that 475 persons had been discharged from the hospital after recovery. He also said that the Coronavirus infection had risen to 17,205 from 14,380 confirmed cases while 361 persons had died from the disease which originated from Wuhan in China.

About 21,558 individuals were also suspected of being infected with the virus in the Chinese mainland. He revealed that Chinese scientists are working to develop a vaccine for the virus which the World Health Organisation had declared as an international public health emergency.

According to him, scientists have assured that the epidemic would lose its momentum in the next two weeks.