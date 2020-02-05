Buhari celebrates AfDB President Adesina on 60th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari described Adesina as an uncommon leader due to his efforts in tackling poverty and hunger on the continent.

“The AfDB president demonstrates uncommon leadership qualities of modesty and foresight in tackling the challenges of hunger and poverty in Africa, and exudes unusual positive energy in devising policies, deploying resources and rallying leaders to improve the continent’s human development index,” the statement read in part.

While praising him for “the many recognitions and awards over the years, both at home and abroad,” the President, however, urged Adesina “to stay focused on serving humanity with his talent, treasures and time, through which he has brought much pride to Nigeria and the continent.”

Buhari noted that Adesina has used his wisdom and expertise he gathered over time, especially as Nigeria’s former Agriculture Minister to develop the nation and Africa at large.