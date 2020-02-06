Again, Kaduna court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial

A Kaduna State High Court has again adjourned the trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat. A new date of February 24th and 25th was fixed by the trial judge, Justice Gideon Kurada during the hearing of the suit on Thursday.

At the resumed hearing, Justice Kurada also amended the charges against the defendants from four people to two and excluded two other accused persons who are still at large to enable the trial of the IMN leader and his wife to commence without delay.

He ordered that the defendants should be allowed to be seen by their private doctors at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) facility in the Kaduna State capital with close supervision of the facility management.

Counsel to El-Zakzaky, Demi Falana, however, lamented over the incessant adjournment of the case. He noted that this is affecting the health and comfort of his clients.