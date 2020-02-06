Coronavirus: China imposes tougher lockdown measures

China is introducing more restrictive measures to try to control an outbreak of coronavirus that has killed more than 560 people and infected 28,000.

In some areas group dining is banned, there are limits on how often people can go outside, with lifts turned off in some buildings. There is also a shortage of equipment, with some cities fighting over masks. Human Rights Watch has criticised the lockdowns, saying China was “treating public health with a sledgehammer”.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. Most people infected are likely to fully recover – just as they would from a flu.