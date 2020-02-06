Edo Govt demolishes hotel belonging to APC chieftain

The Edo State Government has demolished T. Latifa Hotel owned by Mr. Tony Adun popularly called Kabaka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to the government, the property was demolished because it violated building laws.

The hotel building which sits across a road in the Ugbor-Amagba axis of Oredo Local Government Area of the State was reduced to rubbles at noon on Wednesday, after an injunction secured by Mr. Adun against the exercise was vacated by the state government. Prior to its demolition, the government had earmarked the structure and others for demolition, stating that they were illegal.

According to court papers filed by the Solicitor General of Edo State, Oluwole Iyamu SAN, the deeds of the transfer being paraded by Mr. Adun is also not registered with the state government.