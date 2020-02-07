DSS dismisses reports about terrorists’ movements and attacks on luxury buses

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed reports circulating all over social media regarding a purported message by the Service aimed at alerting the public about the movement of terrorists into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country.

In a statement by its spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, the DSS also refuted reports that luxury buses of three major transport companies were hijacked on the Lokoja-Okene Road by persons suspected to be championing an ethnic agenda.

The DSS said the alert purportedly issued by the Service on the arrival of Boko Haram and other terrorist elements to the aforementioned places has been in circulation since 2013 when it was first created by mischief makers whose handiwork is to cause chaos.

Dr Afunanya noted that the reports concerning alleged attack on the luxury buses conveying a particular ethnic group to their local base were first created some years back to deceive and incite unsuspecting persons.

The public was urged to disregard the fallacious narratives and reports in their entirety, as fake news that they are.