Imo Govt approves N30,000 for least paid workers

The Imo State government has approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for the least paid workers in the State Public Service.

The Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Oguwike Nwachuku, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. He explained that civil servants captured were those on the Grade level 1 Step 1.

“Consequential adjustments on other levels will be implemented as soon as the ongoing government-labour negotiations are concluded,” Nwachuku said.

He added, “It would be recalled that at a recent meeting Governor Uzodinma had with labour leaders in the state, he promised that he will pay the N30,000 minimum wage if all the negotiations with them are concluded.”