Kenyan athlete wins 2020 Lagos Marathon

A Kenyan athlete, David Barmasai Tumo, emerged winner of the Lagos marathon Saturday morning. The race, which is championed by Access Bank, started in front of the National Stadium, Surulere, and ended at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, a 42-kilometre stretch.

The Third Mainland Bridge, Osborne road, Parkview and Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge were among roads that were closed for the annual activity. Last year, Sintayehu Legese of Ethiopia won the marathon. He finished with a time of 2:17:28.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Osaro Eghobamien, ran for ‘justice’. Well-known faces such as former Super-Eagles midfielder, Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, also participated in the race.

Tumo will be rewarded with the race’s grand prize of $50,000. The first woman to cross the finish line was another Kenyan, Sharon Jemutai Cherop.