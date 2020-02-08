Raid on Ansaru Terrorists: Police confirm death of two officers

The police say they have lost two officers involved in a raid on a camp hosting members of the Ansaru terrorist group in Kaduna State. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, disclosed this on Friday two days after the security operatives battled the terrorists.

Ali, who revealed that 12 others suffered critical injuries, said they were already receiving treatment at different hospitals in the Kaduna State capital. Speaking during a visit to one of the medical facilities, the DIG was pleased that the injured officers were stable and responding to treatment.

He stressed that not even the casualty on the side of the police would deter the force from crushing the bandits from their hideouts in all parts of the country. According to the DIG, the Force is currently executing about 50 operations in the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria.

He explained that the operations were aimed at flushing out members of the terrorist group and other criminal elements from their camps.