Bale poised to make Real Madrid return

Gareth Bale could feature for Real Madrid for the first time in five games after he was named in their squad for Sunday’s match against Osasuna.

The Wales forward, 30, has not played for Los Blancos since he came off with an ankle sprain against Unionistas de Salamanca on 22 January. He has since missed games against Real Valladolid, Real Zaragoza, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Bale had been fit for the last three fixtures but was not selected. Despite his recent absence, Real manager Zinedine Zidane says he has no problems with how Bale has been training.

“Gareth is here and I am happy with all the players I have,” he said.