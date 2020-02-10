Senate President mourns Senator Ignatius Longjan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the family of Senator Ignatius Longjan. He sympathised with the lawmaker’s family on Monday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi.

Senator Longjan died on Sunday in Abuja at the age of 75 after a protracted illness. The Senate President also commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over the loss of the lawmaker who represented Plateau South Senatorial District until his death.

He acknowledged the contributions of Senator Longjan, both at the state and national levels as former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), Kuru; former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos, and Plateau State Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2015.

Senator Lawan said the Senate would miss Longjan who was Vice Chairman of the Committee on Culture and Tourism, and the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. He prayed to God to grant those the lawmaker left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.