Beating Amotekun officers attracts N.25m fine, jail term

Assaulting an Amotekun officer will attract a fine of N250,000 or a prison term of one month or both. However, an Amotekun officer cannot be sued for whatever he does in the course of duty but only what he does in his personal capacity.

This is according to the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill 2020 which has been submitted to the Ekiti State House of Assembly. Other South-West governors have submitted similar bills to their respective houses of assembly.

Section 36 of the bill states, “Any person who wilfully hinders, delays, obstructs or assaults a member of the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps in the course of the exercise of his lawful duties under this law shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of one month or to a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty thousand naira only (N250,000.00) or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

The bill further states that the security organisation must be headed by a retired law enforcement agent who is not lower than the rank of Major or its equivalent in any other security agency.