BREAKING: Soyinka, Sani in court as Sowore’s trial resumes

Nobel laureate Professor, Wole Soyinka, and a former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani are currently at the Abuja High Court in solidarity with the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore. Also, the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu and popular activist Deji Adeyanju, are in court in solidarity with Sowore whose trial resumes today.

Sowore and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are facing trial over charges of a treasonable felony for organising the revolution now protest on August 5, 2019, which the government saw as an attempt to disrupt peace in the country. The trial was stalled yesterday due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu. It was subsequently adjourned till February 12.

Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019, by the Department of State Services (DSS) and was in custody until December 24, 2019, when he was eventually released on the orders of the Attorney General of the Federation who directed the DSS to comply with the orders of the court which granted him bail.