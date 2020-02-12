Man City v West Ham rescheduled for Wednesday, 19 February

Manchester City’s home Premier League match against West Ham has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 19 February at 19:30 GMT. The match was originally scheduled for Sunday, 9 February but adverse weather conditions, caused by Storm Ciara, forced its postponement.

The game will be on the same night as some Champions League last-16 fixtures. It will be City’s first match since the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on 2 February. The Hammers, who will play their first match since their 3-3 draw against Brighton on 1 February, will offer free coach travel to their fans.

The rearranged fixture has interrupted both teams’ original scheduled winter break which had been scheduled between 9 February and 22 February – the start of the next full round of Premier League fixtures.