Nigeria, Ethiopia sign visa waiver agreement, MoU on defence cooperation

Nigeria and Ethiopia have signed a visa waiver agreement for diplomatic, official passport holders, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed witnessed the signing of the agreement on Tuesday in Addis Ababa by their Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Gedu Andargachew, respectively, during the State Visit of the Nigerian leader.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu. The statement added that President Buhari while meeting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister also discussed how to explore new areas of collaboration to further enhance and expand Nigeria-Ethiopia bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The visa waiver agreement is expected to ease travels by officials and contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations.