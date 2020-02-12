Reps ask FG to declare emergency on security

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security in the country. This formed part of the resolution reached following a motion on the need to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent killing of 30 travellers by Boko Haram insurgents.

The incident occurred on Sunday while several vehicles were destroyed during the incident which occurred in Auno town near Maiduguri, the Borne State capital. After the lawmakers deliberated on the motion, the House also resolved to mandate its Committee on Army to investigate the super camps set up by the Nigerian Army.

They gave the directive after one of the lawmakers claimed that the super camp was responsible for the sporadic attacks by the insurgents in the region.