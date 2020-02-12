Wilder v Fury II: Tyson Fury will be worried by first-fight knockdowns, says Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury is scared and will be having sleepless nights before their world heavyweight title rematch later this month. The pair fight in Las Vegas on 22 February for Wilder’s WBC championship.

Their bout in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw with the American knocking Fury down twice, although the Englishman also thought he had won. “When you get knocked down by someone, you never forget it or how they did it,” said 34-year-old Wilder. Speaking on a media conference call from the United States on Tuesday, he added: “Deep down I feel he’s nervous, very nervous from what happened the first time.

“When you go in there for a second time it has to be stressful and you definitely can’t sleep at night. “He’s worried and I don’t think his confidence is that high because of the state I left him in before. “I gave this man concussion and it will happen again because the head is not meant to be hit, especially by the power of Deontay Wilder, so he has a lot to think about.”

Both men are unbeaten with their draw in Los Angeles 14 months ago being the only time they have not won a professional fight.