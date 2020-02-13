[BREAKING] Amotekun: IGP, South-West govs meet in Lagos

A crucial meeting of state governors in the South-West, state police commissioners and the Inspector-General of Police on community policing took place on Thursday at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting, which was hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was attended by Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu and Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The governors of Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states were represented at the closed-door meeting by their deputies – Rauf Olaniyan, Noimot Oyedele, Benedict Alabi and Bisi Egbeyemi – respectively.