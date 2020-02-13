Governor Udom seeks reversal of US Visa policy on Akwa Ibom indigenes

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel has appealed to the United States of America to reconsider the recently announced Visa restriction on Nigerians. Recounting various collaborations between the United States and the Akwa Ibom State government, the governor said most people from his state have genuine business transactions in the United States.

Governor Emmanuel made the appeal when he played host to the Deputy Chief of Missions of the United States Embassy, Nigeria, Ms. Kathleen FitzGibbon and the Deputy Chief of Missions of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Ms. Katie Donohoe at his country home in Awa Iman, Onna Local Government Area.

The Governor sued for more transparent and collaborative processes between international donor agencies and the Akwa Ibom State Government in the budgeting and implementation of health awareness and sensitization campaigns in the state.

He said the active partnership with relevant state government agencies would ensure accountability and forestall duplication of efforts and unnecessary waste of huge resources with minimal results.