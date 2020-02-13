N135bn debt: Court fixes April 2 for Ifeanyi Ubah’s arraignment

The Federal High Court in Lagos State has further adjourned till April 2, the arraignment of Ifeanyi Ubah and his Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited over an indebtedness of N135bn to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria.

The scheduled arraignment before Justice Nicholas Oweibo could not go on as Ubah was absent from court. Counsel for the Federal Government, Kunle Adegoke, told the judge that the prosecution was having difficulty serving the charge sheet on Ubah, alleging that the businessman was evading service.

Adegoke applied for a court order to serve the charge sheet on Ubah, through his lawyer, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN. Justice Oweibo granted the prayer and adjourned till April 2 for Ubah’s arraignment.