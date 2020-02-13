Nigeria Immigration tightens measures to curb cross-border diseases

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Muhammad Babandede has directed all heads of formations at border points to heighten sensitisation of their operatives.

Babandede in his directive urged the border officers to reduce body contacts and wear protective during their operations. According to him, these preventive practices will help in guarding against any infection in their daily duties at the airport, seaport and land borders.

This was revealed in a statement signed on Thursday by Sunday James, the spokesperson, for Comptroller General of Immigration Service. In response to this, the Comptroller of NIS in Ogun State, Doris Braimah awareness to officers at the Idiroko Border Control Post.